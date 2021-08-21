Job alert: These Bloomville jobs are accepting applications

(BLOOMVILLE, OH) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Bloomville companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bloomville:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Willard, OH

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3276.72 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Willard, OH

💰 $3,276 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Willard, OH. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3276 ...

3. Financial Controller

🏛️ Hathaway Partners/Infinite Search

📍 Bellevue, OH

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Full Job Description General Summary: Reporting to the Plant Manager, the Controller is responsible for the accounting operations of the company, to include the production of periodic ...

4. Buyer

🏛️ Arthur Wright and Associates

📍 Fremont, OH

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position requires Automotive Manufacturing experience. MANUFACTURING BUYER RESPONSIBILITIES: * Responsible for inventory control and accuracy on all assigned component classifications

5. Process Innovation Manager/Engineer

🏛️ Webster Manufacturing

📍 Tiffin, OH

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Process Innovation Manager Classification - Exempt Reports to - Vice President of Operations Job Description Summary/Objective It is understood that this position is one of leadership that should be ...

6. Driver Trainee

🏛️ Classic Carriers

📍 Mansfield, OH

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driver Trainee Call (866) 893-5919 and apply online today! **WE PAY YOUR TUITION TO GET YOUR CDL** (a $5,000 value) AND PAY YOU WHILE YOU TRAIN** **GUARANTEED SOLO TRUCK DRIVING JOB AFTER GRADUATING ...

7. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Tiffin, OH

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

8. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Precoa

📍 Fremont, OH

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Compensation and Sales Benefits: * $35,000 - $65,000 average annual compensation (base salary + commission structure) * Annual Sales Incentive Trips * Lead generation programs and strategic marketing ...

9. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Proactive Employment Inc.

📍 Nevada, OH

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Maintenance Technician (2) We have an immediate opportunity for a Multi-craft Maintenance Pro. The Maintenance Technician will install, repair and maintain industrial equipment on the ...

10. Shift Supervisor - Logistics

🏛️ Penske

📍 Clyde, OH

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: Supervises a small group (6-12) of hourly associates in a cross dock, warehouse, or transportation management operation. Monitors day-to-day operations for compliance to establish ...