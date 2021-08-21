These Orangeburg companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Orangeburg, SC) These companies are hiring Orangeburg residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. CDL A Truck Driver-Hiring Inexperienced / Student Drivers - Home Daily

🏛️ Valley Proteins

📍 Branchville, SC

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL Driver career where you will earn great pay, benefits, bonuses, and daily home time. Whether you are a recent graduate of a recent CDL program or an experienced driver, this is a career you need ...

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Orangeburg, SC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

3. Entry Level Warehouse

🏛️ Excel Temporary Service

📍 Denmark, SC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring ON THE SPOT for Entry Level Warehouse Workers In Denmark. Monday-Friday 6am-5:30pm $10.50 an hour paid every week. Thursdays are paydays Background friendly, I'm willing to work with ...

4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Orangeburg, SC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Orangeburg, SC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Orangeburg, SC

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Orangeburg, SC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

8. Electrician

🏛️ Pine View Buildings LLC

📍 Blackville, SC

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Pine View Buildings is looking for a motivated worker to install simple electrical packages on our portable storage buildings. You will be wiring lights, light switches, and ...

9. Housekeeping

🏛️ Allegiance Industries

📍 Swansea, SC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location 012082 - Swansea, SC Position Type Janitorial Salary Range $12.00 Hourly Description Currently hiring: General Cleaner in Swansea, SC Shift: 1st: Monday through ...

10. FT/PT LPN- $32+/HR - with Holiday Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Salley, SC

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...