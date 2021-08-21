Cancel
Orangeburg, SC

These Orangeburg companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Orangeburg Journal
Orangeburg Journal
 8 days ago

(Orangeburg, SC) These companies are hiring Orangeburg residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bYstFww00

1. CDL A Truck Driver-Hiring Inexperienced / Student Drivers - Home Daily

🏛️ Valley Proteins

📍 Branchville, SC

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL Driver career where you will earn great pay, benefits, bonuses, and daily home time. Whether you are a recent graduate of a recent CDL program or an experienced driver, this is a career you need ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Orangeburg, SC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level Warehouse

🏛️ Excel Temporary Service

📍 Denmark, SC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring ON THE SPOT for Entry Level Warehouse Workers In Denmark. Monday-Friday 6am-5:30pm $10.50 an hour paid every week. Thursdays are paydays Background friendly, I'm willing to work with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Orangeburg, SC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Orangeburg, SC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Orangeburg, SC

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Orangeburg, SC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Electrician

🏛️ Pine View Buildings LLC

📍 Blackville, SC

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Pine View Buildings is looking for a motivated worker to install simple electrical packages on our portable storage buildings. You will be wiring lights, light switches, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Housekeeping

🏛️ Allegiance Industries

📍 Swansea, SC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location 012082 - Swansea, SC Position Type Janitorial Salary Range $12.00 Hourly Description Currently hiring: General Cleaner in Swansea, SC Shift: 1st: Monday through ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. FT/PT LPN- $32+/HR - with Holiday Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Salley, SC

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

