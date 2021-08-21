Work remotely in Byers — these positions are open now

(Byers, CO) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Remote Sales/Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Aurora, CO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OVERVIEW: We improve patient's lives by delivering innovative home health solutions that produce better outcomes and reduce overall costs. Our company is committed to making the home the center of ...

2. Insurance Sales - Remote Agent

🏛️ Equis Financial

📍 Aurora, CO

💰 $2,500 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Note: We do have a lead purchase program available, however, LEAD PURCHASE IS NOT REQUIRED FOR THIS POSTION. McCune Financial Group offers a complete product line of financial services products ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Parker, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Aurora, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Customer Service Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service

5. Administrative Assistant (TEMPORARILY REMOTE!)

🏛️ Ajilon

📍 Aurora, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Assistant (TEMPORARILY REMOTE!) Ajilon is partnering with a premiere company to fill their open Administrative Assistant (TEMPORARILY REMOTE!) job in Aurora, CO. To qualify, you must ...

6. HR Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Legal Marketing and Staffing, LLC

📍 Parker, CO

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HR Administrative Assistant Parker, CO Legal Marketing and Staffing is a national legal recruiting and staffing firm, based in Denver and with team members working remotely across the country. We ...

7. Manufacturing and Engineering Recruiter

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Commerce City, CO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manufacturing & Engineering Recruiters Territory-Free, Uncapped, Remote Opportunity Always wanted to be your own boss and be in control of your financial success? Are you ready for a change

8. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Watkins, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

9. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Aurora, CO

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...