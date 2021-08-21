Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Sweetwater

(SWEETWATER, TX) Companies in Sweetwater are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sweetwater:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,586 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Sweetwater, TX

💰 $2,586 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Sweetwater, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

3. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $3,720 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a Career with a Purpose? TDCJ is hiring correctional officer across Texas. Up to a $5,000 sign on bonus available! Apply Online Today! Job Duties * Provides custody and security ...

4. Part Time Merchandiser

🏛️ SAS Retail Services

📍 Sweetwater, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS! Part Time Merchandiser - SAS - ANC Fast Start Benefits: 401k, vision, dental Access to Reliable Transportation (Drive-time compensation available) Advancement Opportunities ...

5. Residential Sales Consultant

🏛️ Vexus Fiber

📍 Sweetwater, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a charismatic and skilled Sales Consultant to approach potential clients and inform them of our products and services. The Sales Consultant is also responsible for building good ...

6. Construction Tech-Line Worker : Up to $31/hour!

🏛️ Windstream

📍 Merkel, TX

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID:21004606 "Windstream is considered an essential business and we are HIRING NOW. As our company responds to COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners and ...

7. General Warehouse Associate

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Merkel, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING!! Exciting opportunity for employment in Merkel, Texas. The ideal candidate will have experience in a warehouse setting and be familiar with basic math and workplace safety. Daily ...

8. Dietary Cook

🏛️ Nexion Health Management

📍 Sweetwater, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $12 + / hr. based on experience This position is located in Sweetwater, Texas and is cross posted in multiple areas. Nexion affiliates operate 53 skilled nursing and rehabilitation as ...

9. Caregiver

🏛️ Comfort Keepers

📍 Colorado City, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make more than a living!! Are you a caregiver looking for immediate work in the Colorado City area? Do you want a rewarding career helping others while receiving competitive pay, flexible work shifts ...

10. Dietary Aide

🏛️ Nexion Health Management

📍 Colorado City, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $10.00 + / hr. based on experience This position is located in Sweetwater, Texas and is cross posted in multiple areas. Nexion affiliates operate 53 skilled nursing and rehabilitation ...