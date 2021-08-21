Cancel
Rock Springs, WY

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Rock Springs News Beat
 8 days ago

(Rock Springs, WY) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bYstAXJ00

1. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Rock Springs, WY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Rock Springs, WY

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Rock Springs, WY

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Account Rep (Remote)

🏛️ Mountain Division (CLH-WY)

📍 Rock Springs, WY

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Rep (Remote) Making the difference: Our clients are looking for viable alternatives to their current benefit programs and as a result of current economic conditions, the demand for our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Rock Springs, WY

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sr. Frontend Engineer (Remote)

🏛️ Funded Club

📍 Rock Springs, WY

💰 $120 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mango Voice is an enterprise-grade VoIP phone system based in the cloud. Whether you are at the office or on the go, Mango gives you the tools you need to engage customers like never before. We're ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Online Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Rock Springs, WY

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors is a fast-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Rock Springs, WY
ABOUT

With Rock Springs News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

