Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Houston

(HOUSTON, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Houston.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Houston:

1. SIG-Life Insurance Sales Position - Limited Openings

🏛️ Symmetry

📍 Sugar Land, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Organization Description: Before you read further, please DO NOT apply if you are NOT interested in the following: *Commission Sales *Residual Income from Renewals *Bonus Programs

2. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

3. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes

4. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

5. Entry Level Customer Service

🏛️ Diamond AdvanEdge

📍 Friendswood, TX

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a career-driven individual to hire and train into Management for our Houston area stores. Our office is in Sugar Land and we have locations in Sugar Land, Richmond, Katy, Memorial ...

6. Co General Manager - OPPORTUNITY FOR GROWTH!

🏛️ Gecko Hospitality

📍 Tomball, TX

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assistant Restaurant General Manager with CAREER ADVANCEMENT Family Restaurant-Industry Leader High-Volume We're In Search of an Assistant Restaurant General Manager for Tomball, TX That Will Share ...

7. Cement Driver

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cement Driver Pay: $22.50 /hour We are seeking Class A Cement Operators! These positions will be working out of Midland, TX. Rotation will be 15/6 schedule What's in it for you? Elwood Staffing ...

8. Administrative Assistant / Office Assistant - Bilingual

🏛️ D.C. Hogan & Associates, Inc

📍 League City, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an enthusiastic and detailed bilingual Administrative Assistant / Office Assistant to join our team. The ideal candidate would be bilingual in English and Spanish and have a ...

9. Sales Agent - Work at Home

🏛️ Dialog Direct a Qualfon Company

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you motivated by money? Do you want to be in control of your income? Sick of generating your own leads? When you join the Dialog Direct Vehicle Service Contracts team, you will be given every ...

10. Part Time Night Trash Collector -- up to $15.00/hr - Pickup Truck or Trailers Preferred

🏛️ Valet Living

📍 Cypress, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Valet Living is currently hiring for a Part Time Night Trash Collector in your local area. This is a great paying, part time evening hours job. Enjoy working outdoors, on your own, in a stress-free ...