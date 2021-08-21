Cancel
Red Feather Lakes, CO

Hiring now! Jobs in Red Feather Lakes with an immediate start

Red Feather Lakes News Beat
Red Feather Lakes News Beat
 8 days ago

(Red Feather Lakes, CO) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Red Feather Lakes are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. CDL A Local Tanker Truck Driver - $5,000 Sign On Bonus - Make Up To $130K/Year

🏛️ Badlands Tank Lines LLC

📍 Loveland, CO

💰 $108,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS FOR CRUDE OIL DRIVERS IN GREELEY, CO $5,000 Sign On Bonus Our drivers are making $90,000 to $130,000 per year, averaging $108,000, and with rising oil prices and a strong driver ...

2. Regional CDL A Truck Driver Wanted - No Touch Freight

🏛️ Mesilla Valley Transportation

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $1,730 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional CDL-A Truck Driver Wanted No Touch Freight Immediately Hiring Class-A CDL Truck Drivers for our Regional Lanes! Mesilla Valley Transportation (MVT) is looking for truck drivers that are ...

3. CDL A OTR Tanker Truck Driver - $5,000 Sign On Bonus - Make Up To $450+/Day

🏛️ Badlands Tank Lines LLC

📍 Loveland, CO

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS FOR CRUDE OIL HAULERS IN GREELEY, CO AND CHEYENNE, WY What We Offer: * $5,000 Sign On Bonus * $350-$450+ Per Day Plus Bonuses and Incentives ($90-$130k Annually) * 12-14 Hour ...

4. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Brand Ambassador Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services (CDS ...

5. Caregiver - Days, Evenings, or Overnights

🏛️ Visiting Angels of Loveland, Colorado

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a career change? Try home care! Educators, Teachers, and other professions welcome. Choose From a Variety of Shifts including Days, Evenings, Overnights, or Weekends Immediate Openings ...

6. Class A and B Lubricant Driver - Mon-Fri (Cheyenne, WY)

🏛️ Rolfson Oil

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Class A and B Lubricant Driver Department: Oil and Lubes Division Immediate Openings in Rock Springs, WY! Benefits and Perks * Pay ranges from $30-40/hour (based on fit and experience

7. Appointment Setter - $20/hr + Commission

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the largest residential solar providers in the US! You ...

8. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Blue Raven Solar is seeking an Appointment Setter to join our award winning team. We are ranked as one of the largest residential solar providers in the US! You will be working with ...

With Red Feather Lakes News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

