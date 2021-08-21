Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Alexandria

(Alexandria, LA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Alexandria-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Alexandria, LA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Alexandria, LA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Alexandria, LA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

4. Office Cleaner/Janitorial

🏛️ Jani King Franchisee

📍 Alexandria, LA

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part time office cleaners needed, Alexandria, La and Pineville area.. Hours and shifts vary, some evenings, nights and weekends. Must pass background check, have reliable transportation. Positive ...

5. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - Alexandria, LA

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Alexandria, LA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $15.57 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of 20.11 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...