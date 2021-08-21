Cancel
Lima, OH

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Lima News Flash
Lima News Flash
 8 days ago

(Lima, OH) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Lima are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 Leipsic, OH

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Lima, OH

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

3. Account Manager

🏛️ North American Senior Benefits

📍 Lima, OH

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a recession-proof career, providing an essential service to others? Looking to earn a substantial income working your own schedule? Have always wanted to start your own business? THIS IS ...

4. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Hoytville, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Hoytville, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

