Norwich, NY

Hiring now! Jobs in Norwich with an immediate start

Norwich News Alert
 8 days ago

(Norwich, NY) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Norwich companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

1. Packagers

🏛️ Staffworks CNY

📍 New Berlin, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Openings! Staffworks is hiring for Chobani in New Berlin, NY. These temporary to hire positions are a for a great company who is looking to hire you on. Once hired on you will receive ...

2. 2nd Shift Housekeeper (full-time) - $500 Sign-on Bonus Offered!

🏛️ Crothall Healthcare

📍 Norwich, NY

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Posted Date: Aug 11, 2021 $500 SIGN & STAY BONUS OFFERED! - $250 after probationary period & $250 after 9 months. * Rate of Pay for 2nd shift: $13.95/hr! * We are hiring immediately for a full-time ...

3. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($3120/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Norwich, NY

💰 $3,120 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

4. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Chobani

📍 New Berlin, NY

💰 $61,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Technician (Installation, Maintenance, and Repair) $38,000 - $61,500/Year Chobani , is immediately hiring Maintenance Technicians for their plant located in New Berlin, NY . Register ...

With Norwich News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

