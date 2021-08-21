Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Cortez

(CORTEZ, CO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Cortez.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cortez:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,105 per week

Vivian Health

Cortez, CO

$3,105 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Cortez, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

2. Class A Run 21 & Home 7 100% No Touch-$2100-$2500/WK

Class A Truckin

Dolores, CO

$2,485 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A OTR Drivers earn $2485/WK running 21 days out and then 7 days home with average weekly pay of $2100-$2485/WK - most drivers will earn $2485/WK Drivers are paid the following - this does NOT ...

3. CO-Radiologic Tech/CT Tech- $50.95 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

Lighthouse Medical Staffing

Cortez, CO

$50 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

To provide quality patient care and useful diagnostic information through conscientious, skillful, compassionate, and quality diagnostic radiographic imaging to the surrounding communities of ...

4. Insurance Agent - Remote

DealerPolicy

Cortez, CO

$85,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

5. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

US Xpress

Cortez, CO

$300,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

6. A & P Mechanic

Classic Air Medical

Cortez, CO

$52,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Base Mechanic will be part of an amazing family of co-workers across the western states; requested to provide aviation medical services. This mechanic will be conducting scheduled ...

7. Carpentry Laborer

Express Pros

Cortez, CO

$18 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

A local Cortez company is searching for a General Laborer who will help with various projects around their job site. You will spend most days outside in the fresh air. Carpentry Laborer job ...

8. Housekeeper - Mesa Verde - Far View Lodge

Aramark

Mancos, CO

$14 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

The people of Aramark proudly serve millions of guests every day through food, facilities, and uniform services in 19 countries around the world. Rooted in service and united by our purpose, we ...

9. ESL/GED Adult Educator

Adult Education Center

Cortez, CO

$21 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Part-Time (Evening) ESL Adult Educator, (Day) Humanities Adult Educator- Cortez Site The Durango/Cortez Adult Education Center seeks experienced educators to join our team of caring and dedicated ...

10. Dental Hygienist RDH

Cortez Smiles

Cortez, CO

$45 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Cortez Smiles is looking for a dependable RDH full-time or part-time. Our goal is to provide patients with a great experience every visit. Quality work, kindness and teamwork are essential qualities ...