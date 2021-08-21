Get hired! Job openings in and around Dugway

(DUGWAY, UT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Dugway.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dugway:

1. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Dugway, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**$1,466-$1,857 Weekly **PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually *Top CPM: 0.5 *CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week * DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 ...

2. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Dugway, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...

3. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Dugway, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

4. Sr. Mechanical Technician - WDTC MSS

🏛️ Tope Technology, LLC

📍 Dugway, UT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mechanical Technician - WDTC MSS This is an excellent opportunity for a Jr. or Sr. Mechanical Technician to provide calibration, operation, maintenance, and repair of mechanical test equipment for ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - West Jordan, UT

📍 Dugway, UT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $100,000/Year + Up to $15,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...