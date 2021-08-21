Work remotely in Tulsa — these positions are open now

(Tulsa, OK) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Bilingual Remote Legal Intake Specialist OK

🏛️ ProCom LLC

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MUST BE AN OKLAHOMA RESIDENT TO APPLY. The Bilingual Legal Tort Intake Specialist role is critical in the process of gaining claimants in tort claims. As an Intake Specialist, you are the first point ...

2. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

3. Remote Appointment Setter/Work from Home Earn $15.00 an Hour

🏛️ Easy Rest

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Appointment Setter/Work from Home Earn $15.00 an Hour Easy Rest, a national direct in-home sales company, and one of the United States largest distributors of Adjustable Beds is looking for ...

4. Call Center Representative

🏛️ ADASTAFF, Inc.

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the IDEAL REMOTE POSITION WITH GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR ADVANCEMENT?? ARE YOU IN THE OKLAHOMA AREA?? THIS POSITION IS FOR YOU! Our client is looking for individuals that are looking ...

5. Inside Sales Representative

🏛️ Advanced Car Shipping

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately! Post Date April 7, 2021 Job Category Sales & Marketing Location Remote Schedule Full-Time Relocation N Brand Advanced Car Shipping Position type Sales We're a fast growing ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...