Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Work remotely in Tulsa — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 8 days ago

(Tulsa, OK) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bYssVeH00

1. Bilingual Remote Legal Intake Specialist OK

🏛️ ProCom LLC

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MUST BE AN OKLAHOMA RESIDENT TO APPLY. The Bilingual Legal Tort Intake Specialist role is critical in the process of gaining claimants in tort claims. As an Intake Specialist, you are the first point ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Remote Appointment Setter/Work from Home Earn $15.00 an Hour

🏛️ Easy Rest

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Appointment Setter/Work from Home Earn $15.00 an Hour Easy Rest, a national direct in-home sales company, and one of the United States largest distributors of Adjustable Beds is looking for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Call Center Representative

🏛️ ADASTAFF, Inc.

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the IDEAL REMOTE POSITION WITH GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR ADVANCEMENT?? ARE YOU IN THE OKLAHOMA AREA?? THIS POSITION IS FOR YOU! Our client is looking for individuals that are looking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Inside Sales Representative

🏛️ Advanced Car Shipping

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately! Post Date April 7, 2021 Job Category Sales & Marketing Location Remote Schedule Full-Time Relocation N Brand Advanced Car Shipping Position type Sales We're a fast growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tulsa Post

Tulsa Post

Tulsa, OK
336
Followers
367
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tulsa Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Insurance#Home Sales#Insurance Agents#Life Insurance#Colonial Penn#Adjustable Beds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy