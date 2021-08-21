Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Scottsbluff

(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Scottsbluff.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Scottsbluff:

1. Registered Nurse - Oncology - Travel - (Onc RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $1,087 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Oncology - (Onc RN) StartDate: 09/13/2021Available Shifts: 12 D/E/N Pay Rate: $986.40 - 1087.05 This outstanding Oncology unit, based in exciting Scottsbluff is ...

2. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

3. Sales Representative. $500-$2500 per week

🏛️ Harlan Agency

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn $125k plus in the first year. Yes, this is a REAL JOB. The current Coronovirus situation is causing a high demand for insurance products we sell. We need agents asap who are honest, ethical and ...

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Scottsbluff)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Diesel Truck Mechanic

🏛️ Monument Diesel

📍 Gering, NE

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Diesel Truck Mechanic to join our team! You will be responsible for repairing various vehicles and transmission systems. Responsibilities: * Repair automobiles, trucks, buses ...

6. Retail Merchandiser - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Driveline Retail Merchandising, Inc.

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Benefits Driveline offers Retail Merchandisers flexible scheduling and opportunities to enroll in benefits beginning after just 91 days of employment! Programs are subject to benefit eligibility and ...

7. Animal Caretaker

🏛️ Eastern Wyoming College

📍 Torrington, WY

💰 $30,399 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Eastern Wyoming College 3200 West C Street Torrington, WY 82240 307.532.8330 Vacancy Announcements Animal Caretaker Full-time (40 hours weekly), Excellent Benefits, 12 months, FLSA non-exempt Monday ...

8. Monitor

🏛️ First Student

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Monitor/Aide in Scottsbluff, NE! At First Student, our Monitors/Aides are a constant reflection of our company's commitment to safety and customer service. The Monitor/Aide is responsible ...

9. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

10. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $11.66 - $12.00 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 Shift: Full-time job ...