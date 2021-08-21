Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsbluff, NE

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Scottsbluff

Posted by 
Scottsbluff News Alert
Scottsbluff News Alert
 8 days ago

(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Scottsbluff.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Scottsbluff:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYssPLv00

1. Registered Nurse - Oncology - Travel - (Onc RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $1,087 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Oncology - (Onc RN) StartDate: 09/13/2021Available Shifts: 12 D/E/N Pay Rate: $986.40 - 1087.05 This outstanding Oncology unit, based in exciting Scottsbluff is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Representative. $500-$2500 per week

🏛️ Harlan Agency

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn $125k plus in the first year. Yes, this is a REAL JOB. The current Coronovirus situation is causing a high demand for insurance products we sell. We need agents asap who are honest, ethical and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Scottsbluff)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Diesel Truck Mechanic

🏛️ Monument Diesel

📍 Gering, NE

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Diesel Truck Mechanic to join our team! You will be responsible for repairing various vehicles and transmission systems. Responsibilities: * Repair automobiles, trucks, buses ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Retail Merchandiser - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Driveline Retail Merchandising, Inc.

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Benefits Driveline offers Retail Merchandisers flexible scheduling and opportunities to enroll in benefits beginning after just 91 days of employment! Programs are subject to benefit eligibility and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Animal Caretaker

🏛️ Eastern Wyoming College

📍 Torrington, WY

💰 $30,399 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Eastern Wyoming College 3200 West C Street Torrington, WY 82240 307.532.8330 Vacancy Announcements Animal Caretaker Full-time (40 hours weekly), Excellent Benefits, 12 months, FLSA non-exempt Monday ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Monitor

🏛️ First Student

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Monitor/Aide in Scottsbluff, NE! At First Student, our Monitors/Aides are a constant reflection of our company's commitment to safety and customer service. The Monitor/Aide is responsible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $11.66 - $12.00 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 Shift: Full-time job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Scottsbluff News Alert

Scottsbluff News Alert

Scottsbluff, NE
56
Followers
173
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Scottsbluff News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsbluff, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Automobile#Rn#D E N#Oncology#Cdl#Forward Air#Harlan Agency#National Agents Alliance#Retail Merchandisers#Flsa#First Student#Monitors Aides#The Monitor Aide#Retail Team#Cashier Food Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
JobsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

55% of Those in the Workforce Likely to Search for a New Job in the Next 12 Months

New York – August 23, 2021 –– Just ahead of Labor Day, a new Bankrate survey finds most Americans (55%) who are either employed or looking for work — otherwise thought of as being in the workforce — are likely to look for a job in the next 12 months. This includes over three-quarters (77%) […] The post 55% of Those in the Workforce Likely to Search for a New Job in the Next 12 Months appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Jobsaudacy.com

The ‘Great Resignation’ continues: 55% of Americans looking for new jobs

(KRLD Newsradio) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, most workers in the U.S. say they don’t plan to keep their current job and they are currently looking for another. Bankrate’s August jobseeker survey published this week showed 55% of working Americans who are currently employed are looking to get a...
Colorado Statecoloradosun.com

What’s Working: There are more job openings than Coloradans on unemployment. Matchmaking isn’t easy.

The pandemic has created an out-of-balance workforce, and there could be more big changes next month. On one hand, somewhere around 100,000 Coloradans will stop receiving weekly unemployment checks after Sept. 4, when federal pandemic benefits end. On the other, thousands of employers are trying to fill 126,773 jobs, the state’s official job board showed Friday.
Washington StateOlympian

About to lose unemployment benefits next month? Washington won’t keep the program going

When Washington state’s big federally funded unemployment programs end next month, the state will not keep them going, Gov. Jay Inslee’s office said Wednesday. “The state does not plan to create any additional fund to extend claims beyond existing programs. Our attention is focused on supporting Washingtonians with reemployment and increasing vaccination to ensure our economic recovery continues,” said spokesman Mike Faulk.
Healthcitizensjournal.us

Gab Launches Brand-New Job Board To Help Unvaccinated Americans

While vaccine mandates continue to sweep the nation in connection the fight against COVID-19, the free-speech social-media site Gab.com on Tuesday launched a “No Vax Mandate Job Board” to help American employers and workers who want nothing to do with the shots. “Is your current employer forcing you to inject...
Delaware StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Delaware With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Retailbocaratonobserver.com

Take This Job And …

How many times have you come home from work and said, “Tomorrow is the day I quit my job!” In recent months, this sentiment has gone from being a fantasy to a reality for many. Reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics over the past several months found the...
Public HealthPosted by
Parade

What People Earn 2021: Take a Peek at Pandemic Worker Salaries and Job Trends Likely to Continue

This Labor Day, as the job market makes gradual improvements and the unemployment rate inches closer to past averages, Parade’s most popular edition, What People Earn, peeks into the paychecks of the folks who kept us up and running (including health care workers, teachers, personal shoppers, delivery drivers and landscapers), reveals the next hot jobs and applauds some high-earning celebs who donated big during the pandemic.
Grocery & SupermaketYakima Herald Republic

Good Paying Jobs for Teens Amid Pandemic

There may be no better time than now to be a teenager looking for a job. Many businesses are scrambling to find workers to fill spots that were held by adults, pre-pandemic. Those adults haven’t returned to the workforce yet, or at least they aren’t going back to their old jobs. It’s retail and hospitality industries that are hurting the most and teens are coming to the rescue.
EconomyThe Uvalde Leader-News

Why jobs are going begging

The demand for employees appears to have far outstripped the supply, even as the unemployment rate hovers around around 6 percent and wages are rising briskly. The disconnect has left business managers, including those at this newspaper, to scratch their heads in search of answers. According to economists, a number...
Healthcybersecdn.com

Top 10 tech and health jobs with the best pay and growth potential

A new analysis shows that infosec analysts, sysadmins and network architects will see the most growth over the next decade. People in health, science and tech jobs will have the best chance at finding a job and making good money in the next decade, according to a new analysis. SmartAsset crunched the numbers from a Bureau of Labor Statistics report to compile the list.
Economythechronicleonline.com

Business: Recruiting and retention in a tight labor market

Oregon’s economy is continuing to recover and change rapidly. At 16 months past the initial pandemic recession downturn, Oregon regained nearly two out of three jobs lost in spring 2020. In the first six months of 2021, Oregon employers added about the same number of jobs as in the 22 months leading up to the pandemic.
Michigan Statewinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Consumer Sentiment Collapsed in August, Finds U of Mich. Survey

The resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and higher retail prices took a toll on U.S. consumers' confidence in August, with consumer sentiment tumbling to a level not seen in a decade, according to data from the University of Michigan. The university's Index of Consumer Sentiment stood at 70.3 in August, down 13.4%...
Economypabusinesscentral.com

Women in Manufacturing – Closing the Gender Gap

Even in 2021, we tend to think of manufacturing as a male-oriented industry. However, over the last decade women have established a more visible profile in the manufacturing industry, both on the line and in the boardroom. Still, with all these advances, less than a third of manufacturing employees are women. This is significant at a time when Pennsylvania and the rest of the country is experiencing a severe labor shortage.
JobsWinston-Salem Journal

Randy Wooden: Understand what the 'unadvertised' job market really means

Let’s wrap up my four-part series on recent questions I’ve heard from my job-seeking clients at Goodwill’s Professional Center. Is it true that over 70 … or 80 … or 90% of jobs are not advertised? Is the unadvertised job market really that large?. In a word, no. But the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy