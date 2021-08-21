Work remotely in State College — these positions are open now
(State College, PA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.
1. Mortgage Protection Sales - Work Remotely - Training Available jp101
🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency
📍 State College, PA
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...
2. Digital Optimization Manager- REMOTE
🏛️ Dahl Consulting
📍 Burnham, PA
💰 $45 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Digital Optimization Manager Location : Remote Duration : 4 months, potential to get extended/hired on Pay : $35-$45/hr Dahl Consulting is currently partnering with a leading company in the banking ...
3. Oil and Gas Sales Representative
🏛️ Clayton Services
📍 Burnham, PA
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Clayton Services, a leading recruiting firm, is searching for an Oil & Gas Sales Representative to join a thriving company . This position will be a remote position. The Oil & Gas Sales ...
4. Sales - Sales Consultant - Award Winning Team
🏛️ The Mathews Agency
📍 Pennsylvania Furnace, PA
💰 $220,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are seeking High Caliber-High Character Sales Consultants + Sales Representatives, who can primarily work remotely, to join our team! Our consultants resolve customer questions and offer solutions ...
5. Real Estate Transaction Coordinator (Remote)
🏛️ TCWGlobal (formerly TargetCW)
📍 Burnham, PA
💰 $36 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Title: Real Estate Transaction Coordinator Location: Remote ( NC, PA, MA, UT) Pay: $30-$36hr DOE (Weekly pay) Term: 3-6 month (Temp to turn permanent) Full- time Benefits: Medical/Dental/Vision
6. Contracts Liaison - Temporary
🏛️ Addison Group
📍 Burnham, PA
💰 $21 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Remote 4 Week Engagement Pay rate: $21/hr. This position is seeking someone with the below skills, duties & responsibilities: * Process invoices for payment; code invoice information to the ...
7. Reviewer/Tasker - State College, PA
🏛️ One Federal Solution
📍 State College, PA
💰 $300 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP State College - State College, PA Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage ...
