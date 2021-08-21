Work remotely in State College — these positions are open now

(State College, PA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Mortgage Protection Sales - Work Remotely - Training Available jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 State College, PA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

2. Digital Optimization Manager- REMOTE

🏛️ Dahl Consulting

📍 Burnham, PA

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Digital Optimization Manager Location : Remote Duration : 4 months, potential to get extended/hired on Pay : $35-$45/hr Dahl Consulting is currently partnering with a leading company in the banking ...

3. Oil and Gas Sales Representative

🏛️ Clayton Services

📍 Burnham, PA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Clayton Services, a leading recruiting firm, is searching for an Oil & Gas Sales Representative to join a thriving company . This position will be a remote position. The Oil & Gas Sales ...

4. Sales - Sales Consultant - Award Winning Team

🏛️ The Mathews Agency

📍 Pennsylvania Furnace, PA

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking High Caliber-High Character Sales Consultants + Sales Representatives, who can primarily work remotely, to join our team! Our consultants resolve customer questions and offer solutions ...

5. Real Estate Transaction Coordinator (Remote)

🏛️ TCWGlobal (formerly TargetCW)

📍 Burnham, PA

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Real Estate Transaction Coordinator Location: Remote ( NC, PA, MA, UT) Pay: $30-$36hr DOE (Weekly pay) Term: 3-6 month (Temp to turn permanent) Full- time Benefits: Medical/Dental/Vision

6. Contracts Liaison - Temporary

🏛️ Addison Group

📍 Burnham, PA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote 4 Week Engagement Pay rate: $21/hr. This position is seeking someone with the below skills, duties & responsibilities: * Process invoices for payment; code invoice information to the ...

7. Reviewer/Tasker - State College, PA

🏛️ One Federal Solution

📍 State College, PA

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP State College - State College, PA Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage ...