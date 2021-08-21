Get hired! Job openings in and around Dodge City

(DODGE CITY, KS) Companies in Dodge City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dodge City:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Globe Life-FHD

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $170,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our organization is expanding, and we are looking to hire a Sales Manager in your area. This position provides the opportunity for rapid income growth and advancement upon proven proficiency with our ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. CNC Machinist - 2nd & 3rd Shift - $19-$28/HR (Relocation Assistance!)

🏛️ GMT Corporation

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS JOB IS LOCATED IN WAVERLY, IOWA. RELOCATON WILL BE REQUIRED. WE OFFER RELO ASSISTANCE! Pay Range is $19-$28 per hour Job Type Full-time Shifts Mid-Day (Required) Evening (Required) Overnight ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

7. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

8. Administrative Assistant to Workforce Develop

🏛️ DODGE CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Under the general directions of the Vice President of Workforce Development, the Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Workforce Development performs a variety of administrative duties ...

9. Security Officer

🏛️ ATS - AgTac Services, LLC

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOIN THE AGTACSECURITY TEAM! *** $300 hire bonus and $300 referral bonus after 90 days*** Agtac Security is currently searching for candidates for Security Officer positions in Dodge City, KS. Wages ...

10. HVAC Technician

🏛️ Sabre Industries

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

!!New Competitive Wages!! Plus generous Per Diem offered where applicable* Are you looking for a rewarding job in the ever-expanding telecommunications field? Then join Sabre Industries, where we ...