Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodge City, KS

Get hired! Job openings in and around Dodge City

Posted by 
Dodge City Today
Dodge City Today
 8 days ago

(DODGE CITY, KS) Companies in Dodge City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dodge City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYssIQ400

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Globe Life-FHD

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $170,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our organization is expanding, and we are looking to hire a Sales Manager in your area. This position provides the opportunity for rapid income growth and advancement upon proven proficiency with our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CNC Machinist - 2nd & 3rd Shift - $19-$28/HR (Relocation Assistance!)

🏛️ GMT Corporation

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS JOB IS LOCATED IN WAVERLY, IOWA. RELOCATON WILL BE REQUIRED. WE OFFER RELO ASSISTANCE! Pay Range is $19-$28 per hour Job Type Full-time Shifts Mid-Day (Required) Evening (Required) Overnight ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Administrative Assistant to Workforce Develop

🏛️ DODGE CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Under the general directions of the Vice President of Workforce Development, the Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Workforce Development performs a variety of administrative duties ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Security Officer

🏛️ ATS - AgTac Services, LLC

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOIN THE AGTACSECURITY TEAM! *** $300 hire bonus and $300 referral bonus after 90 days*** Agtac Security is currently searching for candidates for Security Officer positions in Dodge City, KS. Wages ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. HVAC Technician

🏛️ Sabre Industries

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

!!New Competitive Wages!! Plus generous Per Diem offered where applicable* Are you looking for a rewarding job in the ever-expanding telecommunications field? Then join Sabre Industries, where we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Dodge City Today

Dodge City Today

Dodge City, KS
41
Followers
186
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dodge City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Dodge City, KS
City
Waverly, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Cdl#Forward Air#Life Insurance#Gmt Corporation#Relocaton#Spanish#Az Co#Retail Team#Orscheln Farm And Home#City Community#Workforce Development#Ats Agtac Services#Llc Dodge City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy