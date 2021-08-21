Hiring Now: These roles are open in Florence

(FLORENCE, SC) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Florence companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Florence:

1. Independent Insurance Agent- no experience needed

🏛️ FFL Tenacious Singh

📍 Florence, SC

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Introduction Family First Life Tenacious is an independent marketing agency that is partnered with multiple insurance carriers such as Americo, Mutual of Omaha, John Hancock, AIG, etc. We partner ...

2. Optometrist Opportunity with Established Practice near coastal SC

🏛️ ETS Vision

📍 Florence, SC

💰 $1,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID: sc-ma-1639-0821Location: Florence, SC Optometrist Opportunity with Established Practice near coastal SC Great opportunity to join a well-established private Optometry Practice a bit over an ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Florence, SC

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,000 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Florence, SC

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Florence, South Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

5. Full Stack Developer

🏛️ Arrow Electronics

📍 Florence, SC

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Full Stack Developer Job Description: Are you someone who walks the line between programmer and creative designer? Are you looking for a career that encourages and rewards this mindset ...

6. Account Rep (Remote)

🏛️ USHA - South Carolina (KAP-HS)

📍 Florence, SC

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Rep (Remote) Making the difference: Our clients are looking for viable alternatives to their current benefit programs and as a result of current economic conditions, the demand for our ...

7. Sales Development Representative SDR

🏛️ United Laser

📍 Florence, SC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job brief It is truly an exciting time at United Laser ! We are expanding our footprint and growing our ranks with the BEST talent in the industry! United Laser, a division of Novatech, is one of the ...

8. Data Entry Clerk

🏛️ Acara Solutions

📍 Hartsville, SC

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Acara Solutions is looking for a Experienced AP Data Entry Clerk for our Client located in Hartsville, SC. * Direct AP Experience, Problem Resolution, Data Entry. Pay and Benefits: The salary for ...

9. Finance Assistant

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Florence, SC

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Services is now seeking a Finance Administrative Assistant in Florence, SC! The Finance Admin will be responsible for the following: * helping put together invoices for grants * assisting with ...

10. Flatbed Owner Operator Truck Driver Job in Darlington, SC

🏛️ Hunt Transportation

📍 Darlington, SC

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Flatbed Owner Operator Truck Driver Job - Darlington, South Carolina Hunt Flatbed Owner Operators At Hunt Transportation, we admire the independent spirit of flatbed owner operators and ...