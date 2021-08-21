Cancel
Berea, KY

These jobs are hiring in Berea — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Berea News Flash
Berea News Flash
 8 days ago

(Berea, KY) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Berea are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYss3GQ00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Richmond, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Security Officer - Part Time Weekends

🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.

📍 Berea, KY

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Description JOB SNAPSHOT - Now Hiring Job Title: Security Guard - Industrial Location: Berea, Kentucky Environment: Industrial Hourly Pay Rate: $8.50 General Job Functions: Patrolling facility ...

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 London, KY

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

4. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health- London, KY

🏛️ RTI International

📍 London, KY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $16.18 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $20.72 per hour ! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...

5. Sales Representative - Remote Work Position

🏛️ The Monteith Group

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Berea, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

8. Hiring Event for Part Time Brand Ambassador

🏛️ Advantage Sales and Marketing

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Event for Part Time Brand Ambassador Apply today and join us on August 11th, from 11AM - 3PM at the Costco in Lexington, KY for a CDS in-warehouse event. We will hire qualified candidates ...

ABOUT

With Berea News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

