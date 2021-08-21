Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
London, KY

These jobs are hiring in Manchester — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Manchester Today
Manchester Today
 8 days ago

(Manchester, KY) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Manchester-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bYsry1100

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 London, KY

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 London, KY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Licensed Practical Nurse

🏛️ Anesthesia Health Consultants LLC

📍 London, KY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to become a member of our team! This is a part time position (approximately 24 hours/week, Wednesday-Friday) We are hoping to fill this position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 London, KY

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 London, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health- London, KY

🏛️ RTI International

📍 London, KY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $16.18 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $20.72 per hour ! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Manchester Today

Manchester Today

Manchester, KY
82
Followers
150
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Manchester, KY
City
London, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Rti International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy