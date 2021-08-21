These jobs are hiring in Manchester — and they let you set your own schedule

(Manchester, KY) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Manchester-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

📍 London, KY

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

📍 London, KY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. Licensed Practical Nurse

📍 London, KY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to become a member of our team! This is a part time position (approximately 24 hours/week, Wednesday-Friday) We are hoping to fill this position ...

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

📍 London, KY

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

📍 London, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

6. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health- London, KY

📍 London, KY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $16.18 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $20.72 per hour ! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...