Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Brownwood

(BROWNWOOD, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Brownwood.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Brownwood:

1. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $3816 weekly in TX

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,816 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

3. SHIPPING & RECEIVING CLERK

🏛️ Personnel Services

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SHIPPING & RECEIVING CLERK Monday - Friday, and some Saturdays 6:00 am 2:30 pm Training Hours 8:00 am - 4:30 pm $15.00 - $17.00 per hour DOE ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS * Receive products from vendor ...

4. House Parent

🏛️ Bridge to Hope

📍 Early, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bridge to Hope, a local GRO, is currently seeking full time, day and night shift, House Parents. The House Parent is responsible for the day-to-day care and guidance of the youth in care as well as ...

5. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

6. Retail Stocking Associate $12.65/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Youâ€™ll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment ...

7. LVN Pediatric Home Health Nurse-SIGN ON BONUS

🏛️ Advanced Medical Pediatric - AMP Home Health

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have immediate openings for full time RN/LVN for home health private duty nursing in Comanche, TX! Monday-Friday 7am-5pm. $500 SIGN ON BONUS after 240 hours have been worked. ANOTHER $500 BONUS ...

8. Legal Secretary - Brownwood

🏛️ Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $29,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT POSITION: Legal Secretary (Full-Time Position) CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled LOCATION: Brownwood, Texas OVERVIEW : Legal Aid of NorthWest ...

9. Outpatient IM Opening in Brownwood, TX

🏛️ Keith A. Long LLC, dba. Source Medical

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $226,067 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Internal Medicine opening in Brownwood, Texas. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com 2 BC/BE Internal Medicine physician(s) needed to practice at the largest regional medical ...

10. Electrician

🏛️ Grimsley Electric, Inc.

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GRIMSLEY ELECTRIC, INC. is looking to hire #8-#10 Electricians in the Brownwood, TX Area. We need Experienced Journeymen Electricians that have Commercial and Industrial Experience. Note : previous ...