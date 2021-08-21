Job alert: These Burley jobs are accepting applications

(BURLEY, ID) Companies in Burley are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Burley:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Rupert, ID

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. CNA Caregiver, Long Term Care | $20.30/hr - Nursa

🏛️ Nursa

📍 Burley, ID

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About the job Nursa is looking for CNAs to fill shifts starting on Sep 10th in Burley, ID. These per diem shifts pays $20.30/hr. Set your own schedule and choose from day, night, noc and weekend ...

3. Pivot Tech.

🏛️ Rain for Rent

📍 Paul, ID

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Pivot Tech you will be responsible for providing support to the Operations Manager, oversee project installations, perform service and repair on equipment, transport items that require movement ...

4. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Burley, ID

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $11.80 - $12.50 / hr based on experience + 12% premium pay**, + monthly bonus potential with career opportunities and growth potential! **Subject to end 9/9/21** Shift: Full-time job ...

5. Grounds Keeper (Cassia School District)

🏛️ ABM Industries

📍 Burley, ID

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a job to help keep the grounds your kids play on safe? Then we have the right job for you! We are looking for a Grounds Keeper for the Cassia School District. In this position you ...

6. Office Administrator

🏛️ Revista Realty

📍 Burley, ID

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a professional, proactive, highly organized admin to play a key role in our growing team. You'll be responsible for assisting our broker/owner with administrative duties and errands ...

7. Harvest Drivers

🏛️ Northslope LLC

📍 Murtaugh, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Drivers Needed for upcoming potato harvest. Must have a valid drivers license. Experience welcome, training available. $15.00/hr Please call 208-280-1569, 208-280-1565 Northslope LLC

8. Licensed Clinical Social Worker

🏛️ Delta Companies

📍 Burley, ID

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) * Up to $82,265 Compensation Package * Relocation assistance available * Production bonuses on top of base pay! * Qualify for NHSC ...

9. HVAC Journeyman Service & Install Techs

🏛️ HOME HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING I

📍 Kimberly, ID

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SEEKING QUALIFIED HVAC SERVICE TECHS & INSTALLERS We have immediate openings to fill with the right people! We are looking for HVAC Install Technicians and HVAC Service Technicians. Experience is ...

10. Inside Sales Representative

🏛️ Consolidated Electrical Distributors

📍 Burley, ID

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary Job title: Inside Sales Representative Job ID: 202109470001 Department: Burley - COL Location: ID-Burley Description Summary: The Inside Sales Representative position is responsible for ...