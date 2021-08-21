Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Deming

(DEMING, NM) Companies in Deming are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Deming:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Deming, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2700/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Deming, NM

💰 $2,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Deming)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Deming, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Behavior Technician

🏛️ Centria Healthcare

📍 Deming, NM

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start your rewarding career helping children with autism acquire the skills to reach their full potential. This could be a part-time or full time opportunity, and we provide the training to be ...

5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Deming, NM

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

6. Construction Superintendent

🏛️ Greco Construction, Inc.

📍 Deming, NM

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

In need of a full time superintendent with experience. College graduate with construction experience also encouraged. This will be for a commercial project overseeing all mechanical, and all phases ...

7. Pediatric Physician Adolescent - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ Advantage-Performance Group

📍 Deming, NM

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Pediatric Physician Adolescent practice is seeking a qualified physician for Deming, NM. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Well established ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,025 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Deming, NM

💰 $2,025 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Deming, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

9. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Tons of Benefits!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Deming, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

10. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Deming, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...