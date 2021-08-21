Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Job alert: These Raleigh jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Raleigh News Watch
 8 days ago

(RALEIGH, NC) Companies in Raleigh are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Raleigh:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYsrp4U00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Raleigh, NC

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Raleigh, NC

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Raleigh, NC

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Service Manager

🏛️ Roscoe Property Management

📍 Raleigh, NC

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for something different? We ARE that something different at RPM Living. Dynamic and fast growth culture and multiple nationwide opportunities let YOU shape your future with us. Top industry ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Claims Adjuster Trainee

🏛️ Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

📍 Raleigh, NC

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description - External Join one of FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For! As a claims adjuster trainee , you'll learn how to help customers get back on the road after an accident. This is not a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. PT Medical Records and Admin Assistant

🏛️ Lunn & Forro, PLLC

📍 Raleigh, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a PT Medical Records and Admin Assistant to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in order to better serve our clients. This position is onsite and 25 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. SDR (Sales Development Representative)

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Raleigh, NC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fully Remote SDR Opportunity This Jobot Job is hosted by: Craig Rosecrans Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $60,000 - $100,000 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Store Associate

🏛️ Volt

📍 Cary, NC

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Upscale Grocery Associates Grocery staff members are responsible for supporting grocery store operations as below but not limited to: * Greet customers, provide them with item information and direct ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Raleigh, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative (SDR), Remote Available

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Raleigh, NC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative to source, qualify, and nurture new sales leads for one of our newest product lines. We're looking for someone who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

