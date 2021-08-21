Cancel
Alamosa, CO

Job alert: These jobs are open in Alamosa

Alamosa Dispatch
 8 days ago

(ALAMOSA, CO) Companies in Alamosa are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Alamosa:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bYsroQz00

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Monte Vista, CO

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2902.56 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $2,902 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alamosa, CO. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Monte Vista, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Recruiter

🏛️ San Luis Valley Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The salary range displayed represents the typical salary of candidates hired. Factors that may be used to determine your actual salary may include your specific skills, how many years of experience ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ SAN LUIS VALLEY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN What is the Goal: As a Maintenance Technician, you will assist in overseeing the internal and external maintenance of buildings including but not limited to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. ColoradoSchool Occupational Therapist (OT) Job Full Time

🏛️ Soliant

📍 Monte Vista, CO

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Colorado School Occupational Therapist (OT) Job - Full Time Soliant is looking for a Colorado licensed Occupational Therapist (OT) to fill a full time need with one of our school districts near Monte ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Biztech Automations Business Analyst

🏛️ Gusto

📍 San Luis, CO

💰 $115,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Gusto Gusto is a modern, online people platform that helps small businesses take care of their teams. On top of full-service payroll, Gusto offers health insurance, 401(k)s, expert HR, and team ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Stock Clerk- Materials Management

🏛️ San Luis Valley Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you detail-orientated, have great communication skills and want to work in a healthcare environment? If you have previous experience with computerized inventory control and materials handling, we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Lead Carpenter / Superintendent II

🏛️ ULG Skilled Trades

📍 Monte Vista, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lead Carpenter/Superintendent II - Up to $100K/YR ULG Skilled Trades has an immediate need for a Superintendent II in the Monte Vista, CO area. Job Details: Superintendent II will direct activities ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

With Alamosa Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

