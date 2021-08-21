Cancel
Castaic, CA

Hiring now! Jobs in Castaic with an immediate start

Posted by 
Castaic Post
Castaic Post
 8 days ago

(Castaic, CA) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Castaic are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bYsrmfX00

1. Administrative Clerical Support - Chatsworth - Immediate Int

🏛️ AppleOne

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Clerical Support - Chatsworth - Immediate Interview and Start! Position: Administrative Clerical Support Location: $18/hr Long term, temp to hire, great company for growth ***Immediate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Order Checker Auditor

🏛️ Lineage Logistics

📍 Burbank, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring immediately! Lineage Logistics is seeking Order Checker Auditors to join our team in our warehouse in Los Angeles, CA. This is a full-time role, providing employees with some of the best ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Account Manager

🏛️ Robert Half

📍 Santa Paula, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate need for a Sales Specialist. This Fresh Cut Flower Company is Family Owned and looking for someone wonderful to help them grow their book of business. This person needs to be driven and be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Agent

🏛️ Combined Insurance

📍 Glendale, CA

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your Career, Your Choice - Sales Agent Combined Insurance, a leader in the supplemental industry for nearly 100 years, has an immediate opportunity for a sales agent to join our growing team. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!

🏛️ USXpress

📍 Castaic, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY IN 2 MIN OR LESS We have immediate openings LIMITED TIME! GET HOME WEEKLY while earning up to $75,000/yr with paid vacation and great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Palmdale, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Santa Clarita, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

