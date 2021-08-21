Hiring Now: These roles are open in Valentine

(VALENTINE, NE) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Valentine.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Valentine:

1. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Valentine)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Valentine, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2831 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Valentine, NE

💰 $2,831 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Valentine, NE. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2831 ...

3. Travel Physical Therapist - $2100 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Valentine, NE

💰 $2,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Valentine, NE. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/01/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2100 / Week Physical ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,100 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Valentine, NE

💰 $3,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Valentine, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,267 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Valentine, NE

💰 $1,267 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Valentine, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility