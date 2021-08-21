Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valentine, NE

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Valentine

Posted by 
Valentine Post
Valentine Post
 8 days ago

(VALENTINE, NE) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Valentine.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Valentine:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bYsrlmo00

1. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Valentine)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Valentine, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2831 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Valentine, NE

💰 $2,831 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Valentine, NE. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2831 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Physical Therapist - $2100 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Valentine, NE

💰 $2,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Valentine, NE. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/01/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2100 / Week Physical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,100 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Valentine, NE

💰 $3,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Valentine, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,267 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Valentine, NE

💰 $1,267 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Valentine, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Valentine Post

Valentine Post

Valentine, NE
9
Followers
195
Post
760
Views
ABOUT

With Valentine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valentine, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Stability Healthcare#Med Travelers#Kpg Healthcare#Onestaff Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy