These jobs are hiring in Sedalia — and they let you set your own schedule

(Sedalia, MO) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Sedalia are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ TCC Wireless LLC

📍 Warrensburg, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

MOBILE EXPERT JOB DESCRIPTION Part-Time Retail Sales Associate T-Mobile Premium Retailer - TCC Wireless Make up to $20+/hour all in! Base pay and commission! The Mobile Expert (ME) enjoys a fast ...

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Sedalia, MO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Sedalia, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Emma, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

5. Gate Attendant / Security Guard

🏛️ 1st Class Security, Inc

📍 Sedalia, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full and Part-time positions available - Greet customers and guests in a friendly and courteous manner. (Customer Service) - Observe and report any activities and or incidents at client sites - Check ...

6. Program Assistant

🏛️ CENTER FOR HUMAN SERVICES, INC

📍 Sedalia, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description Program Assistant Part-time 30hrs./Flexible Hours Group Homes Sedalia, MO (Using the available hours, you can create your own schedule!) SUMMARY: On a daily basis, assists Program ...

7. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Emma, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...