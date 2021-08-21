These jobs are hiring in Sedalia — and they let you set your own schedule
(Sedalia, MO) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Sedalia are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Retail Sales Associate
🏛️ TCC Wireless LLC
📍 Warrensburg, MO
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
MOBILE EXPERT JOB DESCRIPTION Part-Time Retail Sales Associate T-Mobile Premium Retailer - TCC Wireless Make up to $20+/hour all in! Base pay and commission! The Mobile Expert (ME) enjoys a fast ...
2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Sedalia, MO
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Strength Life Insurance
📍 Sedalia, MO
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
4. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Emma, MO
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...
5. Gate Attendant / Security Guard
🏛️ 1st Class Security, Inc
📍 Sedalia, MO
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Full and Part-time positions available - Greet customers and guests in a friendly and courteous manner. (Customer Service) - Observe and report any activities and or incidents at client sites - Check ...
6. Program Assistant
🏛️ CENTER FOR HUMAN SERVICES, INC
📍 Sedalia, MO
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Description Program Assistant Part-time 30hrs./Flexible Hours Group Homes Sedalia, MO (Using the available hours, you can create your own schedule!) SUMMARY: On a daily basis, assists Program ...
7. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Emma, MO
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...
