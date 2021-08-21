Cancel
Ottawa, IL

No experience necessary — Ottawa companies hiring now

Posted by 
Ottawa Bulletin
Ottawa Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Ottawa, IL) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Ottawa companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYsrj1M00

1. Entry Level Production Engineer

🏛️ Talento Search Group

📍 Ottawa, IL

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Talento Search Group has an opening for an Entry Level Production Engineer in Ottawa , Illinois. This is a direct-hire position and the pay rate is about $55 to $65k per year, depending on experience

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Security Officer $250 Hiring Bonus

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Plano, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Time Security Officer - $250 Hiring Bonus *Entry Level! Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Sandwich, IL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Average $95,000/Year + $7,500-$12,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ SYGMA Illinois

📍 Grand Ridge, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Illinois Recent Graduates Welcome - Sign-On Bonuses - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful restaurant chains rely on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Peru, IL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Peru, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Store Manager Trainee

🏛️ Jewel-Osco

📍 Yorkville, IL

💰 $38,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jewel-Osco management training programs are focused on developing leaders, capable of succeeding in today's competitive environment. Candidates for this program are selected as a result of college ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa, IL
With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

