These Somerset companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Somerset, KY) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Somerset companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Somerset, KY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

2. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 London, KY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

3. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 London, KY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 London, KY

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 London, KY

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 London, KY

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

7. Warehouse Associate

🏛️ ResourceMFG

📍 Somerset, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start Working NOW! Great Pay, Starting at $14/hr. for Entry-Level Warehouse Workers. We are hiring for the area's premier automotive warehouse facility, Toyotetsu America, Inc (TTAI). We are seeking ...

8. Direct Support Professional - Entry Level Healthcare Position

🏛️ Crown Services, Inc. - Somerset

📍 Somerset, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crown Services Healthcare is proud to accept applications for a Direct Support Professional in Somerset, KY! This is a full-time opportunity and is available immediately! Scheduled days may vary and ...

9. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Somerset, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...