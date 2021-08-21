Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerset, KY

These Somerset companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Somerset Today
Somerset Today
 8 days ago

(Somerset, KY) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Somerset companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bYsrhFu00

1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Somerset, KY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 London, KY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 London, KY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 London, KY

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 London, KY

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 London, KY

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Warehouse Associate

🏛️ ResourceMFG

📍 Somerset, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start Working NOW! Great Pay, Starting at $14/hr. for Entry-Level Warehouse Workers. We are hiring for the area's premier automotive warehouse facility, Toyotetsu America, Inc (TTAI). We are seeking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Direct Support Professional - Entry Level Healthcare Position

🏛️ Crown Services, Inc. - Somerset

📍 Somerset, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crown Services Healthcare is proud to accept applications for a Direct Support Professional in Somerset, KY! This is a full-time opportunity and is available immediately! Scheduled days may vary and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Somerset, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Somerset Today

Somerset Today

Somerset, KY
137
Followers
186
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Somerset Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerset, KY
City
London, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Crst#Cdl#Western Express#Otr#Cpm#Toyotetsu America#Ttai#Crown Services Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy