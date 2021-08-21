Job alert: These jobs are open in Sharon

(SHARON, KS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Sharon companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sharon:

1. CDL A - Dedicated Truck Driver Flatbed - Sign on bonus $5,000

🏛️ Koch Trucking

📍 Anthony, KS

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck drivers to join our flatbed division. No flatbed experience? No problem, we provide additional training during orientation to ensure you are ...

2. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Medicine Lodge, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

3. Certified Medication Aide (CMA)

🏛️ MedServices Personnel

📍 Attica, KS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedServices Personnel is BUSY! Local facilities continually have last-minute sick calls, long-term leave, vacations and crises to deal with - that's where you come in! We are looking for a ...

4. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Attica, KS

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next mile with the Nations #1 car retailer! Hogan removes the stress of guessing your weekly pay by offering HOURLY PAY ! $7,500 Sign on Bonus for Experienced Car Haulers APPLY FOR ...

5. A Driver CDL Local or Regional

🏛️ ProDrivers

📍 Harper, KS

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ProDrivers is currently looking for local and OTR Class A CDL drivers for moving grain commodities in the Midwest. Home weekly for regional, daily for local! OTR Position .56 CPM, 2500-3000+ miles ...

6. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Anthony, KS

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Sign-On Bonuses

🏛️ SYGMA - Kansas City Relocation

📍 Attica, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out - Average $75k+/year! This Position Requires Relocation to ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year + $3,000-$10,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Sygma - Kansas City

📍 Harper, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City, MO Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out Average $75,000+/year! - Up to $10,000 Sign-On Bonus ...

9. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Sharon, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...