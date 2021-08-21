Hiring Now: These roles are open in Eufaula

(EUFAULA, AL) Companies in Eufaula are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Eufaula:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Eufaula, AL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Abbeville, AL

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

3. Correctional RN

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Lumpkin, GA

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care, a leader in Health Care Staffing, has partnered with a Correctional facility in Lumpkin, GA. Supplemental Health Care has a Correctional RN contract ...

4. Retail Sales Consultant

🏛️ AT & T

📍 Omaha, GA

💰 $55,965 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you like helping people? Do you have a strong desire to connect people with each other thru technology and entertainment? You may have what it takes to join our team. As a Retail Sales Consultant ...

5. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Fort Mitchell, AL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $13.00 an hour R15582 Lawn Specialist 1127 Preston St., Opelika, Alabama 36801 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist role ...

6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Georgetown, GA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

7. Work from Home - Sales

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Louisville, AL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Sales Ready to begin the next chapter in your career? Do you want to work from Home? Are you an Outstanding Sales Professional with the drive and focus to deliver award-winning ...

8. Marketing Intern - Paid

🏛️ Starbright Staffing

📍 Georgetown, GA

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marketing Intern- Immediate Start $640-$800 per week | Savannah, GA This is an entry-level and/or internship opportunity for an immediate start plus the opportunity for a full-time permanent position ...

9. Earn $15 - $32/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Clayton, AL

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $15 - $32 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1822.72 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Eufaula, AL

💰 $1,822 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Eufaula, AL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...