Baker, MT

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Baker

Baker News Beat
 8 days ago

(BAKER, MT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Baker companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Baker:


1. MT - RN fulltime night shift 6pm to 6am - ASAP - $54.14 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Baker, MT

💰 $54 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Baker is a small town located in southeastern MT. Our facility is a Critical Access Hospital; with a total of 25 beds with two ER bays. We have 5 beds that are acute care or skilled care beds. We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Baker)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Baker, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2160 per week in MT- Baker, MT

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Baker, MT

💰 $2,160 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,005 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Baker, MT

💰 $2,005 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Baker, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1997.28 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Baker, MT

💰 $1,997 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Baker, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 10/25/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1997 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1895 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Baker, MT

💰 $1,895 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Baker, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1895 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,895 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Baker, MT

💰 $1,895 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Baker, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

8. MT - Critical Access RN - ER/Acute Care - Nights - immed start- $57.32 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Baker, MT

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Need - Experienced Night shift Critical Access RN to work in small Critical Access Hospital with 2 bay ER, 5 bed acute care. Must be comfortable working all areas of the facility including ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($1970/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Baker, MT

💰 $1,970 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Baker News Beat

ABOUT

With Baker News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Baker, MT
