A job on your schedule? These Alameda positions offer flexible hours
(Alameda, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Alameda are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Part-Time HR Consultant
🏛️ The Mom Project
📍 Alameda, CA
💰 $85 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Our client, a San Francisco Bay Area/Austin, TX based small business human resources provider is seeking a Part-Time HR Consultant. They're seeking someone who is Fluent Spanish/English Bi-Lingual. ...
2. Customer Service Representative - Sunnyvale CA
🏛️ Lifetime Activities
📍 Sunnyvale, CA
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Customer Service Representative - Sunnyvale Tennis Center Lifetime Activities Inc. is looking for part time customer service representatives for its location at the Sunnyvale Tennis Center
3. Almondmilk Part-Time Sales Associate- Farmers Market
🏛️ Beber Almondmilk
📍 San Francisco, CA
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Are you in search of a new way to connect with your local community? Do you enjoy high-paced environments and the thrill of making a sale? Then you're in luck, Beber Fresh Almond Milk is hiring a ...
4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Oakland, CA
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
