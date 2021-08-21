Cancel
Alameda, CA

A job on your schedule? These Alameda positions offer flexible hours

The Alameda Daily
(Alameda, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Alameda are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYsrL2200

1. Part-Time HR Consultant

🏛️ The Mom Project

📍 Alameda, CA

💰 $85 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our client, a San Francisco Bay Area/Austin, TX based small business human resources provider is seeking a Part-Time HR Consultant. They're seeking someone who is Fluent Spanish/English Bi-Lingual. ...

2. Customer Service Representative - Sunnyvale CA

🏛️ Lifetime Activities

📍 Sunnyvale, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative - Sunnyvale Tennis Center Lifetime Activities Inc. is looking for part time customer service representatives for its location at the Sunnyvale Tennis Center

3. Almondmilk Part-Time Sales Associate- Farmers Market

🏛️ Beber Almondmilk

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you in search of a new way to connect with your local community? Do you enjoy high-paced environments and the thrill of making a sale? Then you're in luck, Beber Fresh Almond Milk is hiring a ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

