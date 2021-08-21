A job on your schedule? These Alameda positions offer flexible hours

(Alameda, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Alameda are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Part-Time HR Consultant

🏛️ The Mom Project

📍 Alameda, CA

💰 $85 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our client, a San Francisco Bay Area/Austin, TX based small business human resources provider is seeking a Part-Time HR Consultant. They're seeking someone who is Fluent Spanish/English Bi-Lingual. ...

2. Customer Service Representative - Sunnyvale CA

🏛️ Lifetime Activities

📍 Sunnyvale, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative - Sunnyvale Tennis Center Lifetime Activities Inc. is looking for part time customer service representatives for its location at the Sunnyvale Tennis Center

3. Almondmilk Part-Time Sales Associate- Farmers Market

🏛️ Beber Almondmilk

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you in search of a new way to connect with your local community? Do you enjoy high-paced environments and the thrill of making a sale? Then you're in luck, Beber Fresh Almond Milk is hiring a ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...