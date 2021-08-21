Cancel
Hebbronville, TX

Ready for a change? These Hebbronville jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Hebbronville Bulletin
 8 days ago

(HEBBRONVILLE, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Hebbronville companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hebbronville:


1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox ⚡️

🏛️ 1845

📍 Hebbronville, TX

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in South Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Dietary Aide

🏛️ Nexion Health Management

📍 Hebbronville, TX

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $9 + / hr. based on experience This position is located in Falfurrias, Texas and is cross posted in multiple areas. Nexion affiliates operate 53 skilled nursing and rehabilitation as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Dietary Cook

🏛️ Nexion Health Management

📍 Hebbronville, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $12.24 + / hr. based on experience This position is located in Falfurrias, Texas and is cross posted in multiple areas. Nexion affiliates operate 53 skilled nursing and rehabilitation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver Merchandiser - Home Daily - Earn Up to $24/Hour

🏛️ Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

📍 Bruni, TX

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Driver Merchandisers Home Daily - Earn Up to $24 Per Hour - Great Benefits At Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, our employees are a key asset for our success to satisfy our consumers' needs and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $78k-$83.5k/Year + $10k Sign-On

🏛️ Hogan Transport - Dedicated Regional

📍 Hebbronville, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! $10,000 Sign-On Bonus - Average $78,000-$83,500 Annually - Excellent Benefits What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Class A CDL - Dedicated truck driver - Caterpillar

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Bruni, TX

💰 $71,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn up to $0.47 per mile*, get home weekly and haul 85% drop-and-hook freight on this Dedicated account for Caterpillar. Drivers will average 2,400 - 2,700 miles per week traveling from Laredo, TX ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

