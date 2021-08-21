Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlsbad, NM

Job alert: These jobs are open in Carlsbad

Posted by 
Carlsbad Dispatch
Carlsbad Dispatch
 8 days ago

(CARLSBAD, NM) Companies in Carlsbad are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Carlsbad:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bYsrINr00

1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox ⚡️

🏛️ 1845

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in West Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $6,560 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $6,560 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Scout Nurse Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Agents NEEDED - No Experience Required

🏛️ FFL Agent Force - Stokes Agency

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FFL Stokes Agency urgently hiring COACHABLE Life Insurance Agents - BOTH Licensed and Unlicensed Insurance is in SERIOUS demand and we need agents to help bridge the gap. Put simply, our job is to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Carlsbad)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $2000 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Carlsbad, NM. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2000 / Week Occupational ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Retail Sales & Information Associate

🏛️ Western National Parks Association

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WNPA is a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service. WNPA supports parks across the West, developing products, services, and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Onsite -Desktop Support Technician

🏛️ Ovation Workplace Services Inc.

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Role - Desktop Support Technician Job Summary Desktop Technician will provide day to day local remote desktop support, receive inbound calls, answer questions, troubleshoot and document steps ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Sales Consultant Automotive Carlsbad Ford

🏛️ Krumland Auto Group

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are always looking for Sales People to join our organization. If you have a little sales experience or none at all, you need to work for Carlsbad Ford. We offer full-time employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Carlsbad Dispatch

Carlsbad Dispatch

Carlsbad, NM
83
Followers
171
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Carlsbad Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlsbad, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Vivian#Rn Med Surg#Ffl Stokes Agency#Spanish#Az Co#Med Travelers#Ga Carlsbad#Wnpa#The National Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy