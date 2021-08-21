Job alert: These jobs are open in Carlsbad

(CARLSBAD, NM) Companies in Carlsbad are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Carlsbad:

1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox ⚡️

🏛️ 1845

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in West Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $6,560 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $6,560 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Scout Nurse Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

3. Agents NEEDED - No Experience Required

🏛️ FFL Agent Force - Stokes Agency

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FFL Stokes Agency urgently hiring COACHABLE Life Insurance Agents - BOTH Licensed and Unlicensed Insurance is in SERIOUS demand and we need agents to help bridge the gap. Put simply, our job is to ...

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Carlsbad)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $2000 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Carlsbad, NM. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2000 / Week Occupational ...

7. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

8. Retail Sales & Information Associate

🏛️ Western National Parks Association

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WNPA is a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service. WNPA supports parks across the West, developing products, services, and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding ...

9. Onsite -Desktop Support Technician

🏛️ Ovation Workplace Services Inc.

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Role - Desktop Support Technician Job Summary Desktop Technician will provide day to day local remote desktop support, receive inbound calls, answer questions, troubleshoot and document steps ...

10. Sales Consultant Automotive Carlsbad Ford

🏛️ Krumland Auto Group

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are always looking for Sales People to join our organization. If you have a little sales experience or none at all, you need to work for Carlsbad Ford. We offer full-time employment with ...