Hamilton, AL

Get hired! Job openings in and around Hamilton

Hamilton News Watch
Hamilton News Watch
 8 days ago

(HAMILTON, AL) Companies in Hamilton are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hamilton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bYsrHV800

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Russellville, AL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Sales Agent - Jasper, AL

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Winfield, AL

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Instructor

🏛️ PCG Public Consulting Group

📍 Itawamba County, MS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Instructor Job Description Instructors work with consultant to deliver direct instruction to students in the areas of communication, life skills, and pre-employment skills. The Instructor is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Quality Inspector

🏛️ SMS Group of Companies

📍 Mantachie, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here as a Quality Inspector? Room for Growth and Full Time Benefits" Pay & Benefits for Quality Inspectors: * $12/hr. Weekly Pay * Referral Program * Employee of the week giveaways ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Team Member

🏛️ Jack's Family Restaurants

📍 Haleyville, AL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

When you join Jack's, you are part of the family. It's not just something we say, family is who we are. We accomplish our mission of being the most loved QSR brand in the South because of our people ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. AL- OT- Winfield - $36.94 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Winfield, AL

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Not accepting new grads. SNF experience required. Rehab Optima Experience Preferred. Shift: Mon-Fri Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Occupational Therapist

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Real Estate Listing Agent

🏛️ Crye-Leike - Huntsville

📍 Russellville, AL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a new opportunity in the world of real estate? If so, we are actively seeking Licensed Real Estate Listing Agents in our area. Listing Agents not only list and manage housing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. HVAC Technicians ($22-$25/HR)

🏛️ CCS Construction Staffing

📍 Winfield, AL

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Sign-On Bonus - HVAC Sheet Metal Mechanics - $50 First Day Referral Bonus CCS is now offering a $50 show up referral bonus for the first day of work. You refer us a friend, they show up to work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Tire Technician

🏛️ McGRIFF TIRE COMPANY, INC.

📍 Haleyville, AL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Commercial Tire Company seeking person to fill Tire Tech position. Must have valid driver license, clean MVR, pass physical and drug screen. Sign-On Bonus of $500 after six months of employment

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Russellville, AL

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Hamilton News Watch

Hamilton News Watch

Hamilton, AL
ABOUT

With Hamilton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

