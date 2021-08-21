Hiring Now: These roles are open in Paris

(PARIS, TX) Companies in Paris are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Paris:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Paris, TX

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

2. WORK FROM HOME Ambitious Leaders Needed

🏛️ Swann Agency

📍 Paris, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have an amazing resume and have had a tremendous amount of success in the past, or you've never really reached the level of success you know you're capable of. One thing most people that ...

3. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($1450/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Paris, TX

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

4. Insurance Sales Producer

🏛️ Caleb Conner Insurance Agency, INC

📍 Hugo, OK

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Appointed Producer The Appointed Producer position provides individuals the opportunity for unlimited growth under the leadership of a Farmers Agent. You will work for a Farmers Agency Owner and have ...

5. General Manager

🏛️ Burger King

📍 Paris, TX

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a Family oriented , well-established organization seeking an experienced General Manager to join our rapidly growing Team ! Benefits Offered: * Quality of Life in a fun, well balanced work ...

6. Forklift Operator - No Experience Needed, Paid Training

🏛️ Mau Workforce Solutions

📍 Paris, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forklift Operator Trainee Make $14.25 per hour with newly increased pay rates! MAU at Kimberly-Clark is immediately hiring Forklift Operators. Join the MAU at Kimberly-Clark team today to help ...

7. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Hugo, OK

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

8. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Paris, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

9. Data Entry Operator - Paris, TX

🏛️ Rising Star Resource Development

📍 Paris, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Rising Star Resource Development Corporation (Rising Star) is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation and Social Enterprise. We are a supportive and integrated employer providing ...

10. Shuttle Driver

🏛️ Performance Food Group

📍 Paris, TX

💰 $255 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$204 - $255 DAILY (based on route assignments) Health Benefits-Effective Day 1 Position Summary: The Shuttle Driver position will drive a tractor trailer, tandem trailer and/ or straight trucks on ...