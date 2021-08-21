Start immediately with these jobs in Greenville

(Greenville, NC) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Greenville-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. $1,200/day for Ophthalmologist near Greenville, NC

🏛️ Floyd Lee Locums

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $1,200 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start Date: Immediate Schedule: 24 hour call Call: 24 hour call Location: Within driving distance of Greenville, NC Setting: In-Patient and Out-patient Requirements: NC License Required Procedures

2. Psych RNs Needed up to $2,657 Gross Weekly

🏛️ MAXIM HEALTHCARE GROUP

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $2,657 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maxim Healthcare Staffing is looking for RNs to fill an immediate need at a mental health facility in Greenville and Kinston! -Day (6:45am - 7:15pm) and Night shift available (6:45 pm - 7:15 am) -13 ...

3. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

4. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Wilson, NC

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

6. Packer Feeder

🏛️ Pactiv Evergreen

📍 Kinston, NC

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Handpacker Hiring Immediatley! WE HAVE AIR CONDITIONING Kinston, NC location $500 Referral Bonus Offered!! 1st, 2nd and 3rd shifts available (8AM-4PM OR 4PM-Midnight OR Midnight-8AM) Compensation

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...