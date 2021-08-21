Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, NC

Start immediately with these jobs in Greenville

Posted by 
Greenville Dispatch
Greenville Dispatch
 8 days ago

(Greenville, NC) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Greenville-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bYsrEqx00

1. $1,200/day for Ophthalmologist near Greenville, NC

🏛️ Floyd Lee Locums

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $1,200 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start Date: Immediate Schedule: 24 hour call Call: 24 hour call Location: Within driving distance of Greenville, NC Setting: In-Patient and Out-patient Requirements: NC License Required Procedures

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Psych RNs Needed up to $2,657 Gross Weekly

🏛️ MAXIM HEALTHCARE GROUP

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $2,657 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maxim Healthcare Staffing is looking for RNs to fill an immediate need at a mental health facility in Greenville and Kinston! -Day (6:45am - 7:15pm) and Night shift available (6:45 pm - 7:15 am) -13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Wilson, NC

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Packer Feeder

🏛️ Pactiv Evergreen

📍 Kinston, NC

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Handpacker Hiring Immediatley! WE HAVE AIR CONDITIONING Kinston, NC location $500 Referral Bonus Offered!! 1st, 2nd and 3rd shifts available (8AM-4PM OR 4PM-Midnight OR Midnight-8AM) Compensation

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Greenville Dispatch

Greenville Dispatch

Greenville, NC
96
Followers
197
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kinston, NC
City
Greenville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Maxim Healthcare Staffing#Cdl#Lrb 888 Rrb#Prudential
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy