Start immediately with these jobs in Greenville
(Greenville, NC) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Greenville-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.
1. $1,200/day for Ophthalmologist near Greenville, NC
🏛️ Floyd Lee Locums
📍 Greenville, NC
💰 $1,200 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Start Date: Immediate Schedule: 24 hour call Call: 24 hour call Location: Within driving distance of Greenville, NC Setting: In-Patient and Out-patient Requirements: NC License Required Procedures
2. Psych RNs Needed up to $2,657 Gross Weekly
🏛️ MAXIM HEALTHCARE GROUP
📍 Greenville, NC
💰 $2,657 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Maxim Healthcare Staffing is looking for RNs to fill an immediate need at a mental health facility in Greenville and Kinston! -Day (6:45am - 7:15pm) and Night shift available (6:45 pm - 7:15 am) -13 ...
3. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Greenville, NC
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...
4. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul
🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc
📍 Wilson, NC
💰 $160,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...
5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Greenville, NC
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
6. Packer Feeder
🏛️ Pactiv Evergreen
📍 Kinston, NC
💰 $11 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Handpacker Hiring Immediatley! WE HAVE AIR CONDITIONING Kinston, NC location $500 Referral Bonus Offered!! 1st, 2nd and 3rd shifts available (8AM-4PM OR 4PM-Midnight OR Midnight-8AM) Compensation
7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Greenville, NC
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
