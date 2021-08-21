Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(San Angelo, TX) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Insurance Sales - NO COLD CALLING - Work From Home - Training Provided

🏛️ The Miller Master Agency

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Take control of your career, income, and time. This is a unique opportunity that will allow you to do just that! A real at home job that has enormous income potential, the ability to earn what you ...

2. Mortgage Protection Sales - Work Remotely - Training Available jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. VIRTUAL Benefits Agent/Customer Service Reps Needed INTERVIEW ASAP!!

🏛️ CA Financial

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Representative, Benefits Agents and Managers to WORK FROM HOME , VIRTUAL INTERVIEW THIS WEEK to join our team!!! If you are looking to work with a company that pays ...

5. Sales Representative - Work From Home

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 12

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

6. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

8. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

9. Reviewer/Tasker - San Angelo, TX

🏛️ One Federal Solution

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP San Angelo - San Angelo, TX Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage Undisclosed ...

10. IMMEDIATELY HIRING 50 health insurance agents to work from home!!

🏛️ Balance Staffing- Customer Support

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description 100% REMOTE / DIRECT HIRE: Licensed Life and Health Insurance Agents Hiring 40+ Licensed Insurance Customer Service Reps to start immediately. Compensation: $18- $23.50 Job ...