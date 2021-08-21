Hiring Now: These jobs are open in John Day

(JOHN DAY, OR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in John Day.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in John Day:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,329 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 John Day, OR

💰 $3,329 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RNnetwork is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in John Day, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration: 13 ...

2. Reservations/Reception

🏛️ The Retreat,Links and Spa at Silvies Valley Ranch

📍 Seneca, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reservations agent/receptionist. Answer phones, greet guests, book reservations and more. Computer knowledge, solid phone etiquette and customer service background needed. Must have reliable ...

3. Recovery Mentor - Peer Support Specialist

🏛️ Choices Recovery Services

📍 John Day, OR

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Competencies Required: · Providing High Quality Mentorship Services · Desire to help those who are at the bottom · Strong, clear Boundaries · Culturally Appropriate and aware * Willingness · ...

4. Drug and Alcohol Counselor

🏛️ Choices Recovery Services

📍 John Day, OR

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Choices Recovery Services is in search of an experienced substance abuse counselor to join our team. The ideal candidate for this position will be experienced and knowledgeable in providing trauma ...

5. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 John Day, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $3,331 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 John Day, OR

💰 $3,331 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in John Day, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $3330.76 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 John Day, OR

💰 $3,330 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in John Day, OR. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

8. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $3780 per week in OR

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 John Day, OR

💰 $3,780 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $3633 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 John Day, OR

💰 $3,633 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in John Day, OR. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3633 ...