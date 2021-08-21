Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Bishop

(BISHOP, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Bishop companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bishop:

1. Respiratory Therapist CRT/RRT $77 - $82/hr

🏛️ ATC Healthcare - West

📍 Bishop, CA

💰 $82 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RESPIRATORY THERAPIST ATC-WEST IS CURRENTLY HIRING FOR A RESPIRATORY THERAPIST TRAVEL ASSIGNMENT IN BISHOP, CA. USA. JOB DETAILS * Profession - *Registered nurse* * Specialty - *RRT* * Contract type

2. Travel Nurse - RN - SNF - Skilled Nursing Facility - $2330.02 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Bishop, CA

💰 $2,330 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Skilled Nursing Facility Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Bishop, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

3. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Dyer)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Dyer, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Bishop, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

5. SECURITY OFFICER

🏛️ Northern Inyo Healthcare District

📍 Bishop, CA

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: Provides a safe and secure environment for employees, patients, visitors and assets while on the Northern Inyo Hospital campus. Job Relationships: Works in close relationship with ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Bishop, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. Life Insurance Sales Agent- Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Bishop, CA

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

8. ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES ATTENDANT

🏛️ Northern Inyo Healthcare District

📍 Bishop, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB SUMMARY: The Environmental Services staff is responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of the hospital on the assigned shift, and for the completion of any tasks necessary to ensure this ...

9. Field Service Engineer - Conveyors, Packaging, Food Processing Equipment - Direct Hire

🏛️ RemX

📍 Dyer, NV

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * $28 - $29/hr - $90k - $95k or more with OT and bonus program, paid travel, per diem, full benefits * Field Service Engineer with 2 or more years experience * Packaging, Conveyors and ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Acute Care - $2,122 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Bishop, CA

💰 $2,122 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN Acute Care for a travel nursing job in Bishop, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Acute Care * Discipline: RN * Start Date