Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Hereford

(HEREFORD, TX) Companies in Hereford are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hereford:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Canyon, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Dominos Pizza Delivery Driver (up to $15.00 per hour)- Hereford

🏛️ Domino's Pizza

📍 Hereford, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ABOUT THE JOB You got game? You got spring in your step? You want the best job in the world! And schedules that work with you, not against you? That's right, we live to beat the rush and make it ...

3. Bookkeeping / Payroll Account Manager

🏛️ Accounting Firm

📍 Hereford, TX

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Public Accounting Firm in Amarillo is looking for an Account Manager possessing a skill set for General Client Management as it relates to bookkeeping & payroll. Candidate must have two years ...

4. Licensed Commercial HVAC

🏛️ Miguel Dairy Service

📍 Hereford, TX

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Controls Technical Specialist (Automation Controls) Miguel Dairy Service - Hereford, TX 79045 Licensed HVAC Technician At MDS, we don't just make Dairies efficient. We make the Best Automated Dairies

5. Travel Surgical Technologist - $1,360 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hereford, TX

💰 $1,360 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Allied Staffing is seeking a travel Surgical Technologist for a travel job in Hereford, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Surgical Technologist * Discipline: Allied ...

6. Heavy Equipment Welder / Fabricator

🏛️ Valley Proteins, Inc.

📍 Canyon, TX

💰 $1,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Imagine a more stable, rewarding career working on a specialized fleet of trucks with an industry leading, essential manufacturer. Take advantage of this opportunity where you will earn an excellent ...

7. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Hereford, TX

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

8. Warehouse Delivery Driver

🏛️ Texas Bearing Company

📍 Hereford, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The requirements of the Warehouse/Delivery person include being over 21 years old with a clean driving record. This person must also be able to lift 75 lbs. Deliveries will be within an approximate ...

9. CDL-A Truck Drivers - $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Hereford, TX

💰 $1,725 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,469-$1,725 WEEKLY**PAY $76,388-$89,705*Top CPM: 0.61**CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *1 Day Per Week Hometime* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 Retention Bonus ...

10. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Hereford, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...