Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
El Paso Dispatch
El Paso Dispatch
 8 days ago

(El Paso, TX) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bYsr8dq00

1. Remote Customer Care Specialist

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Canutillo, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: This position serves as phone worker in a primary customer touch-point role. Answers calls and provides excellent customer service to customers of our client, and resolves account ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Call Center Representative (Remote)

🏛️ Conns Home Plus

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY HERE: Highlights * Hiring in El Paso, TX 79925 * Remote * Employee * Full-time * $14.00 - $15.00 per hour New Hire Bonus * $500 after 30 days * $1500 after 6 months * Certain terms apply (e.g ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Sunland Park, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bilingual Spanish/English Work from Home Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time and that starts with YOU! In SYKES Home division, our agents provide support to customers of some of the world's most well ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service Representative - $20/hr

🏛️ VIPdesk Connect

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Remote (at-home) CHANEL Customer Service Representative provides elevated customer service for Chanel's customers via all communications channels (phone, email, and chat). Dedicated to this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Call Center Agent - Mornings, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.

🏛️ Integral Resources Inc.

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***WORK FROM HOME*** A call center job you can be proud of! * We work to make the country a more equitable, fair, and inclusive place * 30 second apply from mobile or computer - no resume needed * Don't ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Salem Solutions

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have customer service and inbound call experience? Looking to work from home? If so, we'd love to to speak with you! We are hiring for upcoming training classes! This position will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Customer Support Analyst

🏛️ Softcom Systems Inc

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Customer Service Analysts / Contact Center / Customer Service Associate/Customer Care Representative Type of job: Contract Location: Remote. Job Description: Computer skills are a must. Call ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Call Center Representative

🏛️ Benco

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $36,400 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call Center Representative - Remote - Work from home full time! Our company is currently looking to hire 250 work from home call center agents to handle inbound customer service and sales calls for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
El Paso Dispatch

El Paso Dispatch

El Paso, TX
287
Followers
427
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

With El Paso Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working From Home#Work From Home#Remote Customer Care#Colonial Penn#Spanish#Az Co#Home Customer Support#Sykes Home#Chanel#Integral Resources Inc#Softcom Systems Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy