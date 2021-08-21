Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(El Paso, TX) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Remote Customer Care Specialist

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Canutillo, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: This position serves as phone worker in a primary customer touch-point role. Answers calls and provides excellent customer service to customers of our client, and resolves account ...

2. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

3. Call Center Representative (Remote)

🏛️ Conns Home Plus

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY HERE: Highlights * Hiring in El Paso, TX 79925 * Remote * Employee * Full-time * $14.00 - $15.00 per hour New Hire Bonus * $500 after 30 days * $1500 after 6 months * Certain terms apply (e.g ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Sunland Park, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. Bilingual Spanish/English Work from Home Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time and that starts with YOU! In SYKES Home division, our agents provide support to customers of some of the world's most well ...

6. Customer Service Representative - $20/hr

🏛️ VIPdesk Connect

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Remote (at-home) CHANEL Customer Service Representative provides elevated customer service for Chanel's customers via all communications channels (phone, email, and chat). Dedicated to this ...

7. Call Center Agent - Mornings, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.

🏛️ Integral Resources Inc.

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***WORK FROM HOME*** A call center job you can be proud of! * We work to make the country a more equitable, fair, and inclusive place * 30 second apply from mobile or computer - no resume needed * Don't ...

8. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Salem Solutions

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have customer service and inbound call experience? Looking to work from home? If so, we'd love to to speak with you! We are hiring for upcoming training classes! This position will be ...

9. Customer Support Analyst

🏛️ Softcom Systems Inc

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Customer Service Analysts / Contact Center / Customer Service Associate/Customer Care Representative Type of job: Contract Location: Remote. Job Description: Computer skills are a must. Call ...

10. Call Center Representative

🏛️ Benco

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $36,400 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call Center Representative - Remote - Work from home full time! Our company is currently looking to hire 250 work from home call center agents to handle inbound customer service and sales calls for ...