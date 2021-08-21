Get hired! Job openings in and around Baker City

(BAKER CITY, OR) Companies in Baker City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Baker City:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,596 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $2,596 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Baker City, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

4. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

5. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $13.00 - $13.25 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 Shift: Full-time job ...

6. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

7. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport, Inc.

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS Benefits: * $1,200+ per week * Pay Accelerators - earn up to 8 cents MORE per mile for your experience * Brand-new, modern equipment * Top pay & home time

8. Commercial Service Tech 1

🏛️ Commercial Tire Inc

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our application process is two parts. Please start here and complete the questionnaire. When complete, return to this page and click apply to complete your application. POSITION OVERVIEW Maintains ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,596 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $2,596 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Baker City, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

10. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...