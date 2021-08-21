Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker City, OR

Get hired! Job openings in and around Baker City

Posted by 
Baker City Digest
Baker City Digest
 8 days ago

(BAKER CITY, OR) Companies in Baker City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Baker City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bYsr7l700

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,596 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $2,596 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Baker City, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $13.00 - $13.25 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 Shift: Full-time job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport, Inc.

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS Benefits: * $1,200+ per week * Pay Accelerators - earn up to 8 cents MORE per mile for your experience * Brand-new, modern equipment * Top pay & home time

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Commercial Service Tech 1

🏛️ Commercial Tire Inc

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our application process is two parts. Please start here and complete the questionnaire. When complete, return to this page and click apply to complete your application. POSITION OVERVIEW Maintains ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,596 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $2,596 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Baker City, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Baker City Digest

Baker City Digest

Baker City, OR
42
Followers
177
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Baker City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker City, OR
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Nonfarm Payrolls#Onestaff Medical#Life Insurance#Retail Team#Cashier Food Service#Sarrell Dental Eye#Community Dental Care#Otr#Roehl Transport#Overview Maintains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy