Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yeehaw Junction, FL

These jobs are hiring in Yeehaw Junction — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Yeehaw Junction News Alert
Yeehaw Junction News Alert
 8 days ago

(Yeehaw Junction, FL) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Yeehaw Junction are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bYsr6sO00

1. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr

🏛️ Warehouse Jobs

📍 Sebring, FL

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $36/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dock Supervisor

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Wild Island Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist

🏛️ HSN

📍 Lorida, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Customer Order Specialists make someone's day every day! Shop with our HSN customers by leading them through their sales purchases and suggesting additional products they might enjoy, educating ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Full and Part Time Security Officer

🏛️ Signal 88 Security

📍 Fort Pierce, FL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

SECURITY OFFICER Title: Inside Guard Security Officer Location: Ft. Walton, Florida Schedule: Day & Evening Shifts Available 6am-2pm & 2pm-10pm Pay Rate: $12-$13 p/hr REQUIREMENT: Must have valid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Patient Advocate - (Full or Part-Time) - Medical Cannabis - Fort Pierce

🏛️ Liberty Health Sciences

📍 Fort Pierce, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary The focus of this role is to provide support patients with memorable experiences and education on company products and practices. The responsibility of the patient advocate is to ensure ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Yeehaw Junction News Alert

Yeehaw Junction News Alert

Yeehaw Junction, FL
30
Followers
196
Post
778
Views
ABOUT

With Yeehaw Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Yeehaw Junction, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dock Supervisor 2#Hsn#Florida Schedule
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy