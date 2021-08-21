Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Hiring now! Jobs in Tucson with an immediate start

 8 days ago

(Tucson, AZ) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Tucson are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. Design and Customer Service Specialist - Print Shop

🏛️ The Gloo Factory

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Gloo Factory is a community-minded full service union print shop. We have an immediate need for an experienced print shop customer specialist. We're looking for someone who will excel in a fast ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Oro Valley, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Community Outreach Canvasser $1000 SIGNING BONUS!

🏛️ FieldWorks

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $900 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY NOW! for SAME DAY INTERVIEW! $1000 SIGNING BONUS! Work on and important campaign! An advocacy group in Arizona is hiring outreach staff immediately in the Phoenix area. No canvass experience is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Owner Operator Truck Driver

🏛️ Trucking People - Now Hiring!

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $900 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call for immediate interview: Liza Rodriguez 281-612-1870 Travel throughout the United States and Canada. Higher revenue on lower miles. Our premier partner is seeking experienced Class A Owner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Class A CDL driver

🏛️ Catalyst Solutions USA

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently hiring for CDL class A COMPANY truck drivers . Must have a min of 3 years of safe driving experience and immediately available. Those willing to drive teams will be considered first

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Driver: Home Daily, $24 hr

🏛️ F|Staff

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE START! Home Daily | CDL-A Drivers Needed in Arizona $24/hr starting pay! Get fast information on all our trucking job openings. (866) 953-7849 ________________________________________ We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Inbound Sales Agent

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Start at $17.15 per hour and grow up to $27.15 per hour! Full time, work from home position! Immediate participation in Sales Agent Bonus Plan! As a Phone Sales Agent , you will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Tucson Voice

Tucson Voice

Tucson, AZ
