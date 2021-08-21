Cancel
Mccall, ID

Get hired! Job openings in and around Mccall

 8 days ago

(MCCALL, ID) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Mccall companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mccall:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bYsr46w00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Cascade, ID

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $17.25 - $17.50/ hr. based on experience + 12% premium pay**, + monthly bonus potential with career opportunities and growth potential! **Subject to end 9/9/21..... Shift: This location is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. AV Lead Installation Technician for Comcl/Residential

🏛️ HD Staffing

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Client is a smart home automation and design integrator with locations through out the West. They use their experience, design capabilities and knowledge of the industry to partner with leading ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Belly Dump Driver

🏛️ MA DEATLEY CONSTRUCTION

📍 Cascade, ID

💰 $41 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

3 Truck Drivers needed immediately to haul loads of dirt/gravel with belly/side dumps in Smith's Ferry Idaho * Operates a truck that transports rock to and from specified destinations. * Must have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Part Time Cooks

🏛️ PILGRIM COVE - MCCALL, ID

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Cook Needed Pilgrim Cove Camp - McCall, ID Work and play on the shores of Pilgrim Lake from August 15 to mid-October. $20/hour plus lodging as well as meals when camp is in session

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $2000 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lake Fork, ID

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Speech Language Pathologist for an exciting Travel Allied job in McCall, ID. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2000 / Week Speech ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Obstetrics & Gynecology Travel Nurse RN - $2592 per week in ID

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $2,592 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Mccall)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Mccall, ID
ABOUT

With Mccall News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

