Get hired! Job openings in and around Lindon

(LINDON, CO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Lindon companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lindon:

1. Service Manager

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment

📍 Flagler, CO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment in Flagler, CO has an opening for a Service Manager. This position is responsible to supervise the Service Department employees and to maximize return on investment through ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Cope, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

3. Digital Campaigner

🏛️ Work for Progress

📍 Washington County, CO

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BECOME A DIGITAL ASSOCIATE WITH ENVIRONMENT AMERICA The damage we're doing to the earth is both unsustainable and infuriating. Climate change is speeding up. Plastic pollution is piling up. There ...

4. Canvass Director

🏛️ Work for Progress

📍 Washington County, CO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Field Office Director, you will run your own canvass office and work on campaigns with groups like Environment America and U.S. PIRG. You'll recruit supporters, raise money and mobilize ...

5. Parts Sales Specialist

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Flagler, CO

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment in Flagler, CO is now accepting applications for a Parts Sales Specialist . Preferred applicants will have experience in agricultural parts sales but will train the right ...

6. Full-Time Shipt Shopper

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Lindon, CO

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shipt is a membership-based marketplace that helps people get the things they need, like fresh produce and household essentials, from stores they trust. Help people save time and have fun while you ...

7. Grocery Delivery Driver

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Lindon, CO

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a driver with Shipt, you are a bearer of good things - from groceries, to gadgets, to home decor. You simply drive up to stores, pop your trunk to pick up orders, then deliver to your customers ...