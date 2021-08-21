Cancel
Pampa, TX

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Pampa

Pampa Voice
Pampa Voice
 8 days ago

(PAMPA, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Pampa.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pampa:


1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Pampa, TX

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Insurance Sales Agent - Work from Home

🏛️ The Miller Master Agency

📍 Miami, TX

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Take control of your career, income, and time. This is a unique opportunity that will allow you to do just that! A real at home job that has enormous income potential, the ability to earn what you ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,004 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pampa, TX

💰 $2,004 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Pampa, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

4. Texas Department of Criminal Justice is looking for Correctional Officer Texas Department Of Cri...

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Pampa, TX

💰 $3,284 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Correctional Officer Texas Department Of Criminal Justice - Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Officer - Texas Department of Criminal Justice Are you ready to make a difference in a ...

5. Part Time Community Activity Coordinator

🏛️ PORTFOLIO RESIDENT SERVICES INC

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Average Hours Per Week: 8 Pay Rate Per Hour: $14-$16 an hour DOE As a Part Time Community Activity Coordinator with Portfolio Resident Services, you will be an integral member of the nations leading ...

6. Early Childhood Teacher

🏛️ Kim Winegeart

📍 Pampa, TX

💰 $26,880 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Early Childhood Teacher to join our organization! This individual will plan and present age appropriate activities for children. Responsibilities: * Instruct preschool-aged children ...

7. Physician / Family Practice with OB / Texas / Permanent / Family Medicine with Obstetrics in Texa...

🏛️ VISTA Staffing Solutions

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $3,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

VISTA's Permanent Placement Division is recruiting a Family Medicine physician with Obstetrics in the Texas panhandle. Benefits of this permanent position include: Opportunity Benefits * Join a ...

8. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Pampa, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $106,756/Year + Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Routes

📍 Pampa, TX

💰 $106,756 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Drivers for Our Dedicated Account! Home Weekly - Up to $106,756 Annually - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus WHY C.R. ENGLAND? * Home Weekly * Avg. Weekly Pay - $1,466-$1,862 (depending on location

10. Truck Drivers - CDL A - $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Pampa, TX

💰 $1,725 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,469-$1,725 WEEKLY**PAY $76,388-$89,705*Top CPM: 0.61**CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *1 Day Per Week Hometime* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 Retention Bonus ...

Pampa Voice

Pampa Voice

Pampa, TX
ABOUT

With Pampa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

