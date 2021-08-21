Cancel
Winfield, KS

No experience necessary — Winfield companies hiring now

Posted by 
Winfield News Alert
Winfield News Alert
 8 days ago

(Winfield, KS) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Winfield companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYsr0a200

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Winfield, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Derby, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Class A Delivery Driver - Entry Level, $29.69/hr

🏛️ Performance Food Group

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: * Level 1: $21.22/hr (Training). * Level 2: $26.13/hr (Making deliveries on your own) * Level 3: $29.69/hr (One year of service) Performance Foodservice will hire and train ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year + $3,000-$10,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Sygma - Kansas City

📍 Winfield, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City, MO Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out Average $75,000+/year! - Up to $10,000 Sign-On Bonus ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Sign-On Bonuses

🏛️ SYGMA - Kansas City Relocation

📍 Winfield, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out - Average $75k+/year! This Position Requires Relocation to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Derby, KS

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Winfield, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Family Medicine Opportunity in Winfield, KS

🏛️ The Inline Group

📍 Winfield, KS

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Community Health Center in Cowley County, Inc. - * Full Time * - Friday 8 AM - 5 PM | 32 Hours Clinic Time | 8 Hours Administrative (May be Completed Offsite) * Employed * New Graduates Welcome to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Winfield News Alert

Winfield News Alert

Winfield, KS
